2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger lineups get discounts, small increases

The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger are ready for virtual builds now that Dodge has updated its retail site configurator. This is the final year for internal combustion muscle car production, the lines marrying Hellcats to Redeyes and Widebodies going silent at the end of December. On top of the Challenger SRT Hellcat getting a six-speed manual transmission again and the return of B5 Blue, Destroyer Gray, Plum Crazy, and Sublime Green, the sendoff model lineup has a few trim and price surprises for this model year. Starting with price, MSRPs for the Charger range after the $1,595 destination fee, and their changes from 2022, are:

SXT: $34,240 (No change)

GT: $37,035 ($105 more)

R/T: $44,075 ($300 less)

Scat Pack: $50,435 ($300 less)

Scat Pack Widebody: $56,430 (No change)

SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak: $82,430 (New for 2023)

SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak: $91,030 (New for 2023)

Notice there are a few discounts on the low end and that the Jailbreak trim has become more populous at the upper end after being on a single 2022 Charger model. The 2022 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is now a Jailbreak that costs $1,390 more. The 2022 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is not more, and the 2022 SRT Jailbreak is now the 2023 SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak costing $300 more.

For anyone unclear on what Jailbreak represents, it adds 10 horsepower and unlocks the number of personalization combinations. Choose any color in the book, then combine it with your choice of wheel, stripe, brake caliper color, badge finish, seats, seatbelt color and floor mat color. It’s a small taste of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in a reasonably affordable Hellcat. The Jailbreaks come with exclusive options as well, such as Laguna brown leather seats, Hammerhead Gray seat belts, and Hectic Mesh interior accents.

It's a similar situation on the Challenger side. Prices after the $1,595 destination charge start at:

SXT: $32,140 ($495 less)

GT: $35,535 (No change)

R/T: $41,075 ($300 less)

R/T Scat Pack: $48,535 (No change)

R/T Scat Pack Widebody: $54,530 ($300 less)

SRT Hellcat Jailbreak: $73,725 (New)

SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak: $80,125 (New)

SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak: $82,330 (New)

SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak: $88,730 (New)

SRT Super Stock: $90,735 ($395)

The SRT Hellcat rises $1,295 after the move to being a Jailbreak, the same transition adds $995 to the SRT Hellcat Widebody, $1,295 to the SRT Hellcat Redeye, and $1,390 to the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The only straight-up price increase for 2023 for either lineup has been applied to the Charger Super Stock alone.