2024 Chevrolet Traverse Activ spied looking close to production

Spy shots for a heavily revamped Chevrolet Traverse landed just a few days ago, giving us an idea of what’s in store for the big three-row SUV. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Chevy is sending out even more prototypes, and our spy shooters just caught an intriguing variant.

We can’t be 100% certain of the naming, but the Traverse in these spy shots looks like it could be an Activ trim with changes for traversing (see what we did there) more rugged terrain. The prominent red tow hooks and skid plate under the front bumper are the first hints of this being a Traverse Activ. Look closer, though, and you’ll notice that this tester’s front bumper is chopped to provide a notably better approach angle than the aero-focused standard Traverse (comparison below).

All that said, this Traverse still doesn’t look like it’s ready for much more than a slightly rutted dirt road. Its giant wheels and passenger car tires are much more suited to on-road driving, which is where the Traverse belongs anyways.

Outside of the “Activ” changes, this Traverse is much further along in its journey to production than the previous version we saw. It’s sporting both production headlights and taillights versus the stand-in units we saw previously. A two-piece DRL and headlight combo looks to be coming, as a horizontal light bar sits at hood height with actual headlights positioned much further down in the front bumper. The taillights look slick with a thin horizontal LED design. And if we look even further down, this Traverse is fitted with a rather sporty quad exhaust exit. We certainly don’t expect Chevy to give us any sort of sporty Traverse model, so this is just to amp up the exterior styling.

A debut for the new Traverse looks incoming if this tester is anything to go by, so the new model could be arriving for the 2024 model year.

Related video: