Chevy Traverse spy photos show substantial changes

Having only undergone some light refreshes since its introduction in 2018, the Chevy Traverse is among the oldest competitors in the three-row SUV segment. But that will probably change soon, as these spy photos show a new version of the Traverse. It's not completely clear if its a whole redesign or just a significant update, but either way, it should help make the Chevy more relevant.

The front fascia still bears Chevy's trademark cross-bar grille, but the openings have been greatly enlarged. It makes the Traverse look more like Chevy's pickup trucks and truck-based SUVs. The headlights and the top edge of the grille also seem a little higher, which in turn makes the hood more horizontal, strengthening the truck-like look.

The profile of this Traverse prototype is what makes it difficult to say if this is a full redesign, or just a major refresh. There are many detail changes that aren't directly carryover. For example, the side mirrors are different, and the C-pillar is no longer a continuous piece of sheet metal connecting to the roof. Instead, it stops short, allowing for some black trim or glass to intersect creating a pseudo-floating roof effect. There's no hard shoulder crease like the current Traverse, either. But at the same time, the proportions, the basic window shapes and the wheel wells all look really similar to the current model.

There's not much to be said about this Traverse's tail for now. It doesn't have production-style tail lights, and details in the rear bumper and hatch are well disguised. It does have dual-outlet exhaust for whatever that's worth.

With how old the current Traverse is, it would make sense for Chevy to get this new model out soon, likely as a 2024 model. It could be introduced in a few months, with sales starting either at the end of the year or very early next year. It would probably continue to use a version of the 3.6-liter V6 available now. A hybrid version would be welcome, but Chevy seems to be skipping hybrids to go directly to EVs, and it's doing so with dramatically different models, rather than ones that closely reflect what's on sale now.

