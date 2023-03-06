Musician Wyclef Jean reveals Attucks Apex AP0 electric supercar

Wyclef Jean, the Haitian-born entrepreneur and entertainer best known for his hip hop musical forays both solo and with The Fugees, has launched a new automotive company. The first machine that Wyclef unveiled to the masses at The Amelia in Florida and to his 2.2 million followers in Instagram is called the Attucks Apex AP0 electric supercar.

Now that you've seen the car and heard the rap, let's take a closer look at what makes the Attucks Apex AP0 tick, starting with the name. The company's name comes from Crispus Attucks, a Black man who was killed by British troops at the Boston Massacre, known as start of the American Revolutionary War. As for the numbers, the AP0 has a claimed top speed of 190 miles per hour and is reportedly capable of running from 0-60 in a scant 2.3 seconds. Power comes from an electric motor at the rear that spins out 650 horsepower and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque. Power comes from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack of unknown origin. While there are a great many electric cars with a much more powerful motors, the AP0's performance claims are buoyed by a claimed weight of 1,200 kilograms (less than 2,650 pounds), made possible by a "monocoque carbon chassis, with a modular spaceframe and a central spine for maximum rigidity." Somewhat shocking is the price, but because in a world of multimillion dollar super cars, it has a comparatively bargain suggested price of $350,000.

Attucks claims the Apex AP0 is the lightest electric supercar in existence. It certainly does look comparatively diminutive in pictures. To put its claimed weight into perspective, the Rimac Nevera weighs in at 4,740 pounds — making it more than twice that of the Apex AP0 — and gets its motive force from a 1,914-hp electric drivetrain fed by a 120-kWh battery pack. Even the Lotus Evija, from a company historically obsessed with weight, comes in around 3,700 pounds. Of course, the Nevera and Evija cost a couple million dollars, too. We're not sure how Attucks was able to stealthily engineer such a lightweight electric supercar or how it could sell such a machine for such a comparatively reasonable sum, but we certainly look forward to finding out more.

According to the press release announcing this new venture, "Attucks' future and technology is a platform to voice and create dreams in the community, headquartered in Little Haiti, Miami." It continues, "This platform will be responsible for discovering, grooming, and developing technology, starting with inventions, technological solutions, sustainability, creativity and design, coding, and web3." We're not sure how the company's platform will translate into future products like the AP0, so like we said in the previous paragraph, we'll definitely stay tuned.

