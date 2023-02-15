Cadillac will reveal 3 new EVs this year

Cadillac gave a short presentation today going over its business performance, and it included some interesting tidbits. Among them was the announcement that we're going to see three new EVs from the American luxury brand this year. Also, it had a surprisingly strong year for sedan sales last year.

The announcement of new EVs comes as the brand is ramping up production of its first, the Lyriq. The brand said it would reach its 1,000th Lyriq built by the end of this week. It's also going to start production of the Celestiq flagship this December. All three of the new cars will be revealed throughout the year. No exact availability estimates were given, but Cadillac plans to have all three of them start production sometime in 2024 (which could include some starting at the very end of that year).

Cadillac also had good news for fans of sedans. CT4 and CT5 U.S. sales were up by around 40%. CT5 specifically had its best sales year since it was introduced. Cadillac representatives noted that some of this improvement is due in part to 2022 being one of the first years that nothing was impeding production and sales, from supply chain issues to the pandemic. Also, the average age of Cadillac sedan buyers is going down, particularly with Blackwing buyers.

That being said, sedans are still behind Cadillac's SUVs in sales. The CT5 sold a bit fewer than 16,000 and the CT4 sold a little more than 9,000. Every SUV save for the Lyriq, which was just starting out, sold more than 20,000 units in the U.S. And among the SUVs, the Escalade remains king with more than 40,000 units crossing lots.

