2024 Cadillac Lyriq getting new entry-level Tech trim with lower price

Cadillac revamped the Lyriq page on its retail website, but the brand still isn't ready to share new information about what's coming to the EV crossover yet. Small print says the production run for the 2023 Lyriq is sold out, advising shoppers to ask their dealers about the 2024 Lyriq — explaining why we can't find any provision to make a reservation anymore. For now we turn to GM Authority for updates on what's to come, the all-General-all-the-time site reporting two more important changes for the 2024 Lyriq. The first is a new entry-level trim called Tech, the second is that the Tech trim lowers the entry price. For 2023, the entry-level Lyriq Luxury with rear-wheel-drive started at $59,990 after the $1,395 destination charge. Cadillac's site is advertising the 2024 Lyriq Luxury at $62,990. GMA says the 2024 Lyriq Tech RWD will open the bidding at $58,590.

Of course buyers will give up some features for the savings. The Driving Assist Package that's standard on Luxury and Sport will be an option on Tech. The package includes features like adaptive cruise control, high-def surround vision cameras, and enhanced park assist, and added two new features in Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking and Digital Key for the coming model year. GMA says the adaptive headlights are also new for 2024, but the Tech trim will miss out on those completely. The decontenting continues with the Tech forgoing niceties like varicolored interior ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, illuminated door handles, rear camera mirror, automatic headlight leveling, cornering lamps, rain-sensing intermittent wipers, and rear spoiler illumination. The Tech won't get a power tilt and telescope steering wheel or dancing taillights either, owners making do with manual adjustment inside and plain LEDs in back. Those are all small items individually, but the basket of forbidden fruit — which includes more than listed here — seems like a lot of luxury to give up for $4,400 if you're already spending $58,590 on a car.

At the other end of expense, we've already seen spy shots of the Lyriq Sport trim we expect to offer 500 horsepower and all-wheel drive come 2024. GMA says it will begin at $63,190 when turning the rear wheels only, at $66,690 turning all four wheels, and top out at $74,590 in Sport 3 AWD fettle before options.

And certainly, on the sidelines, GM is certainly still making calls to the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service about getting the Lyriq classified as a car instead of an SUV. As a crossover car, its retail price cannot be above $55,000 to qualify for the max $7,500 federal tax credit. If it were an SUV, meaning having three rows of seats or weighing more than 5,000 pounds under the government's guidelines, it's allowed to be priced at up to $80,000 to qualify.

