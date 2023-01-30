2023 Ford Bronco Sport recalled over leaking ABS module

Ford has issued a recall that applies to approximately 800 units of the Bronco Sport manufactured during the 2023 model year. The crossovers included in the campaign are fitted with an ABS module that can leak and cause brake issues, due to a manufacturing problem.

Assigned recall number 23V-021 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the campaign includes 801 examples of the Bronco Sport built between December 8 and December 16, 2022. The company estimates that the defect is present in 100% of the recalled cars.

Ford explained that "a foreign object was introduced into the tool that assembles the normally-closed valves" found in the ABS module. This unspecified object caused "flat-spot damage" to the 1.5-millimeter ball that creates the valve's seal. In turn, this problem causes a leak that manifests itself via a longer brake pedal travel. Ford notes that the problem can be intermittent; it adds that the auto-hold function might stop working if the valve leaks. Unexpectedly increasing the brake pedal's travel increases the risk of an accident, though Ford isn't aware of any.

Owners of affected cars will be notified by mail starting on February 15, 2023. They'll be asked to take their Bronco Sport to the nearest dealer so that a technician can replace the ABS module free of charge. Motorists who aren't sure if their new Bronco Sport is part of the campaign can check by calling the company's toll-free line (1-866-436-7332) or reaching out to their nearest Ford or Lincoln dealer.