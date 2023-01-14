2023 Lexus RC costs a little more, makes a few little changes

The Lexus RC and RC F are finally ready to say hello to 2023. The eight-year-old coupe is still in its first generation, and the new model year car is not moving the needle much aside from two small, noticeable changes inside. Instead of the current car's two large analogue dials separated by a small digital screen, the new RC puts a new digital screen on the left, a large digital tachometer in center stage, and a small analogue speedo on the right. In the center stack, a new touchscreen infotainment display comes out from under the cowl built into the instrument panel to stand proud of the dash, tablet style. The standard screen measures eight inches across, upgradeable to 10.3 inches. Yes, there's still a trackpad just ahead of the armrest, but ... touchscreen. The last minor alterations inside are round vents by the doors instead of rectangular units, and an unnamed tweak made to the glovebox.

Prices for the 2023 RC after the $1,150 destination charge, and their changes from 2022 MSRPs are below:

RC 300: $45,470 ($1,500)

RC 300 AWD: $48,160 ($1,500)

RC 300 F Sport: $50,090 ($1,650)

RC 300 F Sport AWD: $52,380 ($1,765)

RC 350: $48,400 ($1,500)

RC 350 AWD: $50,565 ($1,500)

RC 350 F Sport: $53,020 ($1,650)

RC 350 F Sport AWD: $54,745 ($1,765)

RC F: $67,845 ($475)

RC F Track Edition: $100,720 (returning model)

The RC F Track Edition comes back after a two-year pause, replacing the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition sold in the meantime. The most recent Track Edition in 2020 cost $97,820, while last year's Fuji Speedway Edition cost $102,245, so the 2023 Track Edition runs a little more than splitting the difference.

The F Sport Special Appearance Package making its way through the lineup alights on the 2023 RC. The special body color is a dark silver called Incognito. The bi-tone color combination is finished with an Obisidian roof, hood and 19-inch dark Enkei wheels.

Powertrains don't change. The rear-wheel drive RC 300 makes its noise with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder putting out 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic. The AWD RC 300 makes 260 hp and 236 lb-ft, shifting through a six-speed auto. The RC 350 in both RWD and AWD forms runs with a 3.5-liter V6 making 311 hp and 280 lb-ft. The rear-driver gets the eight-speed auto while the all-paw swaps just six cogs.

The RC F burbles with a 5.0-liter V8 ladling 472 hp and 395 lb-ft. The Track Edition does the usual, appending a carbon fiber hood, roof, and rear wing, Brembo brakes and Hitachi shocks, then dressing the interior in Alcantara. Go-fast types that like the Track Edition aggression but not the price can add the $17,775 Carbon Package to the standard RC F, which gets a woven roof, bumper, front spoiler, rocker panels and retractable decklid spoiler plus 19-inch matte black wheels. It features more leather and carbon fiber trim inside and a few luxury treats like a heated steering wheel and Intuitive Parking Assist.

Related Video: