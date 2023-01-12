Aston Martin will celebrate 110 years with a special car

Aston Martin turns 110 this year, and of course it's going to celebrate the way any car company would: creating a special car. But this is, presumably, not the Aston Martin DBS 770 that was teased just recently.

Unfortunately, what this special Aston is, is wide open for speculation. With Aston's anniversary announcement, it gave absolutely no details nor even a shaded teaser image. And the time frame is "later this year."

So let's speculate. Certainly a way to really wow fans and wealthy customers with a special anniversary car would be to do a version of the company's halo car, the Valkyrie. After all, it's so important that Aston used it in the anniversary announcement photos along with the 1923 Razor Blade race car. Maybe it'll be a higher-output Valkyrie with extra slippery body work as a throwback to the Razor Blade. Or not! Like we said, it could be almost anything.

And in trying to narrow down a reveal date, there are a few key events for supercar builders to reveal machinery. The first would be the Geneva Motor Show, which is sort of happening this year. It's being run by the same organizers, but the location is in Qatar. Then in the summer is the Goodwood Festival of Speed. If the car hasn't been revealed before then or during, it would be a great opportunity for Aston to run a camouflaged version of the car up the hill.

At the very least, we're sure we'll see this special Aston no later than the Pebble Beach Concours. And with how the show effectively turned into the successor to the Geneva show last year, it would be a great location, as well as about the last big wealthy car show of the year, if it isn't shown sooner.

Related video: