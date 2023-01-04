Aston Martin DBS 770 announced as high-horsepower swan song

Aston Martin will send off the DBS with a limited-edition model called 770 Ultimate. Due out later in 2023, the coupe will stand out from the regular-production model with a more powerful engine, several chassis-related changes, and a handful of edition-specific design details.

Aston Martin calls the car "the ultimate finale to a bloodline" and pledges that the coupe will "surpass them all." It adds that the 770 Ultimate will feature a "re-engineered, sharper dynamic focus coupled with exquisite design."

That's pretty vague, but there's a big hint potentially hidden in the name: 770 could refer to the engine's output. The DBX 707 uses an evolution of the standard SUV's twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 tuned to develop 707 pferdestärke, which is the German word for metric horsepower that's often abbreviated as PS. Applying this logic to the 770 Ultimate strongly suggests the model will gain a 770-pferdestärke version of the twin-turbocharged, 5.2-liter V12 that powers the standard DBS. That number converts to about 759 horsepower.

In comparison, the DBS puts 715 horsepower under the driver's right foot. That's enough for a 3.3-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. We're guessing that the Ultimate will retain an eight-speed automatic transmission, and suspension modifications should give it sharper handling.

Aston Martin will release additional details about the DBS 770 Ultimate in the coming weeks, and the model is scheduled to make its debut in early 2023 — a specific date hasn't been published yet. Production will be limited to 499 units globally, and we expect a base price of well over $300,000. As for what's next, your guess is as good as ours: Aston Martin hasn't announced whether it will replace the DBS.

