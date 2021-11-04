A new era of hypercars is officially born today, as the first production Aston Martin Valkyrie rolls off the line. That’s right, the Valkyrie is officially starting its extremely limited production.

The Valkyrie entering production now also means that Aston Martin has beaten Mercedes and its competing hypercar, the AMG One, to production — both cars saw their "debuts" in 2017. Last we heard from Mercedes on that front, the AMG One was still undergoing testing. Updated timing on the car’s production release was not detailed in this announcement that took place over a year ago. Perhaps those who ordered the AMG One have more insight on when their specific cars will be built, but for now, the production car is still floating out there in the ether.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin says the first Valkyrie, pictured in green here, is awaiting delivery. Aston does not say who the first owner is or detail the spec of the car, but we applaud the dark green paint chosen.

“It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar,” Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers said. “The Aston Martin Valkyrie program has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road.”

Production for the Valkyrie is taking place in a special Valkyrie-only area of Aston’s Gaydon headquarters. A small team of technicians spend over 2,000 hours total to build each car, and there will be 150 total Valkyries produced.

If you want to know all the nitty gritty details of Aston’s hypercar, make sure to check it out in our previous Valkyrie coverage. And enjoy the sound of its Cosworth V12, too. It’s downright magical to hear.

Related video: