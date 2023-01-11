Jaguar I-Pace gets discreet nip-and-tuck in global markets

Jaguar has given the I-Pace, its first series-produced electric model, a round of minor visual and packaging updates. The crossover gets a nip-and-tucked front end, additional paint options, and in some markets a restructured trim level hierarchy, among other small changes.

The biggest design update is positioned front and center — literally. The new-look I-Pace receives a smooth insert that replaces the grille-like trim fitted to the outgoing model. It's finished in Atlas Gray, and this color also appears on the trim pieces positioned on either end of the lower part of the front bumper. Jaguar also fitted a black and silver emblem to the front end, and it changed the color of some exterior trim pieces from black to gray. The company explains that it made those changes to simplify the I-Pace's design while reducing visual mass.

Most of the remaining design changes are subtle: Every I-Pace trim level now comes standard with diamond-turned wheels, and some variants get a Black Pack that adds gloss black exterior trim. Finally, Eiger Gray and Carpathian Gray join the palette of available colors.

We're still waiting for the hot-rodded I-Pace that Jaguar alluded to in 2019. In the meantime, the global range includes three trim levels called R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, and R-Dynamic HSE, respectively. Buyers in England can also select a range-topping model called 400 Sport.

It doesn't sound like Jaguar made major drivetrain changes. Power comes from a pair of electric motors (one per axle) that zap the four wheels with 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar quotes a 4.5-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, and the 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack holds enough electricity to deliver up to 246 miles of range with 20-inch wheels, or 217 miles with 22-inch wheels.

Jaguar hasn't announced the aforementioned changes for the American market yet; as of writing, they apply exclusively to models sold on the European market. We've reached out to the company for additional details, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

