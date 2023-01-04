2023 Honda Accord gets more expensive, hybrid more efficient

Following its L.A. Auto Show reveal, the redesigned 2023 Honda Accord now has pricing and fuel economy numbers. As expected, it's a bit more expensive than before, though the jump isn't as drastic as some other Honda models since the base LX trim remains. Also, the hybrid version is even more efficient than it used to be, though the base turbo engine takes a slight hit to economy.

Pricing now starts at $28,390 for the Accord LX, which is an increase of just $775 over last year. It comes only with the 192-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder and CVT. Fuel economy for it and the EX is the same at 29 mpg city, 37 highway and 32 combined. That's a drop of 1 mpg overall for the turbo engine.

To get into the hybrid with 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque, the base line is the $32,990 Sport trim. That's $4,175 more than last year's base hybrid, which has been discontinued. Compared to the same 2022 Sport trim, the new one is $825 more. The Sport trim along with EX-L, Sport-L and Touring are now only available with the hybrid powertrain.

Fuel economy for the hybrid increases overall in the EX-L trim to 51 mpg city, 44 highway and 48 combined. The previous model got 48 in the city and 47 on the highway and combined. The other hybrid trims also improve at 46 city, 41 highway and 44 combined. The previous models got 44 / 41 / 43.

Full pricing for the Accord line is listed below:

1.5L Turbo LX: $28,390 EX: $30,705

2.0L Hybrid Sport: $32,990 EX-L: $34,635 Sport-L: $34,970 Touring: $38,985



As for equipment, highlights for the LX include the 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.2-inch instrument display, LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels. EX adds heated front seats with power driver's adjustment, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and an upgraded sound system. The Sport comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 19-inch wheels. The EX drops down to 17-inch wheels but gets leather seats and parking sensors. The Sport-L gets a ower memory driver seat, power adjustable passenger seat and styling updates. The Touring is loaded with heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, built-in Google apps, Bose sound system, head-up display and wireless phone charging.

The 2023 Honda Accord will be available at dealers this month.

Related video: