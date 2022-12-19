Bugatti shows off the 10th and final Centodieci

Limited to 10 examples globally, the heritage-laced Centodieci has left the Bugatti range and entered the pantheon of automotive history. The company built the final car in its Molsheim, France, factory and delivered it to its anonymous new owner.

Sold-out before its debut in August 2019, the Centodieci is a tribute to the EB110 released in 1991. It's related to the Chiron under the skin, but it's different enough that it was put through a series of tests before executives signed it off — hot weather testing notably took place in the American desert. Production of the first prototype began in August 2021 and Bugatti started building the 10 cars planned shortly after.

Customers were invited to work directly with Bugatti to personalize their Centodieci's design. The last example (pictured above) is finished in Quartz White with Black Carbon accents on the lower part of the body and Light Blue Sport paint on the massive brake calipers. Light Blue Sport paint on the rear wing adds a finishing touch to the look, and Bugatti notes this color is inspired by one that was offered on the EB110.

Light Blue Sport leather dominates the interior: It's on the seats, the door panels, the dashboard, and the headliner. The trim is either bare carbon fiber or black, and the door sills feature "Centodieci 10/10"-branded plates to underline the limited-edition car's serial number.

Power for the Centodieci comes from a quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 engine tuned to develop about 1,600 horsepower (that's roughly 100 more than the Chiron's version of this engine) and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. Mid-mounted, it spins the four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Bugatti quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 2.4 seconds and a top speed that lies north of 230 mph.

The last Centodieci closes a chapter of Bugatti's history that also includes 40 units of the Divo and the one-off La Voiture Noire. Bugatti isn't out of cars to build, however. It's now shifting its focus to wrapping up production of the sold-out Chiron and it also needs to build the 99 planned examples of the Mistral (its last street-legal W16-powered model) and 40 units of the track-only, 1,824-horsepower Bolide.