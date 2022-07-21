2023 GMC Sierra AT4X could swipe a few parts from the AT4X AEV

GM recently expanded its collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles beyond the Bison herd with the 2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV. This Jimmy takes matters further than the standard AT4X by increasing ground clearance, approach and departure angle, and breakover angle, improvements made possible by new stamped steel bumpers and a set of 33-inch mud-terrain tires wrapping 18-inch AEV Salta wheels. GM Authority says the AT4X AEV won't be the only Sierra to get special parts, crediting sources for the news that the standard 2023 Sierra AT4X will get some of the equipment from the special trim.

According to the report, at some point for the coming model year, the off-road-focused Sierra will bolt on the AEV's stamped steel front and rear bumpers, stamped steel front skid plate, and 33-inch Goodyear mud terrains. If this is true, it's an intriguing move; the equipment list is nearly everything found on the proper AEV model. Going by that list, the only bits left off would be four additional skid plates, wheels, gloss black door handles, gloss black tailgate accent, and AEV logos. Judging from the GMC retail website, the grille that debuted on the AT4X AEV will also be on the standard AT4X.

GMC hasn't announced pricing for the 2023 range yet. The pickup will be carryover, but we would expect various well-known issues to increase the $78,300 price of the regular AT4X over the 2022 model. GMA believes "it's reasonable to assume" that a standard 2023 Sierra AT4X with some AEV parts would go up even more, whenever it hits the market — and this is on top of the Sierra's $1,500 price increase from making OnStar standard equipment. And after that, of course, the proper AT4X AEV would be more again.