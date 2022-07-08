2023 GMC Sierra AT4X new AEV Edition's spirit animal is the Bison

GMC's newly redesigned 2023 Sierra is getting some equipment that might sound familiar to fans of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 formula that inspired it. Don't call it a "Bison," but the new Sierra AT4X AEV (American Expedition Vehicles) Edition sounds an awful lot like everybody's favorite bovine-themed midsize off-road pickup, and GMC says it will be its most off-road capable factory

Sierra 1500 ever.

If you're not familiar with the AT4X formula, it's already pretty robust. The GMC twin to the new Silverado ZR2 boasts Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers, improved ground clearance and approach/departure/breakover angles compared to the "standard" AT4, plus front and rear electronic locking differentials. The AEV Edition looks to the margins for additional improvement.

"The Sierra 1500 AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability,” said AEV CEO & founder Dave Harriton. “We took our signature approach to help elevate this truck’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. We are confident customers will love the result."

The standard AT4X already offers plenty of ground clearance (10.8 inches) and an approach angle of 25.5 degrees, departure angle of 23 degrees and breakover angle of 22.7 degrees. The AEV Edition bumps the ground clearance to 11.2 inches and its AEV-sourced stamped steel bumpers improve the approach angle to 32.5 degrees, departure angle to 23.4 degrees (compared to 23 degrees) and the breakover angle improves to 23 degrees.

"Our customers want an uncompromising combination of on-road technology and off-road capability," GMC boss Duncan Aldred said in the company's announcement. "Leveraging GMC’s unwavering dedication to providing premium trucks and AEV’s expertise in engineering and integrating performance-driven parts and accessories, this truck provides extreme capability, technology and comfort."

The AEV Edition will ride on 33" mud-terrain tires wrapped around unique 18-inch AEV "Salta" wheels finished in gloss black. The front end was restyled to accommodate the AEV Edition's wheel and tire package (it was too big for the existing wheel wells, apparently) and front bumper. The door handles, and inner tailgate are also detailed in gloss black, and of course AEV logos abound both inside and out.

GMC has even more in store for its new off-road nameplate, and we have the feeling we'll be seeing something that offers competitive tires sizes to the new Ford F-150 Raptor coming down the pipeline before too long.

