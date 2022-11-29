BERLIN — Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources.

Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs starting in 2026 that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States for U.S. customers.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into building electric vehicles for auto brands such as Lordstown, hoping for 5% market share in EV manufacturing by 2025.

Volkswagen said it would not comment on speculation about possible partnerships. Foxconn declined to comment.

Volkswagen is also in talks with Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International, who have been looking to build a plant in the United States, Automobilwoche reported.