Jeep opens Name the New Wagoneer contest

At the end of October, Jeep brand President Christian Meunier told Motor Trend that Jeep was in search of just the right name for the battery-electric Wagoneer S. The people who come up with names had "a few in the basket," but Jeep planned to get help from the community for more ideas via a contest to launch this month. That contest is called Name the New Wagoneer and it is now official. All one has to do is head to the website, enter a few identifying details, enter a name of 50 characters or less, and submit it to the Jeep gatekeepers who live in the ether. Meunier had said the brand would provide suggestions and direction, it doesn't look like that's the case. We didn't test the system for boundaries, but the only limitations we saw in the contest rules explain entries must be original, cannot have won a previous award or been previously published, and — we're paraphrasing here — need to be suitable for polite company.

We're shocked at the character limit. Including spaces, it's long enough for the name, "Fifty Characters? A Crazy Long Name For A Jeep SUV." The phrase, "Want Some Candy? Come Check Out My Sweet Jeep EV" leaves two characters on the table, while the longest word in an English dictionary, "Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanokoniosis," leaves five characters on the table, just enough room to call it the "Jeep Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanokoniosis." The length isn't unprecedented, however, considering the 2016 BMW Individual M760i xDrive Model V12 Excellence THE NEXT 100 YEARS and the second-gen Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 E-Capability 4x4 HSE Dynamic.

You can inspire the muse of naming with the Wagoneer S specs, the most potent version coming with dual motors making a combined 600 horsepower and a 3.5-second scoot to 60 miles per hour. Kinder driving is anticipated to return a 400-mile range. Standard four-wheel drive and a terrain management system will tackle chunky portions of any route.

The contest ends December 2. Contest rules say only permanent legal U.S. residents who have reached the age of adulthood in their state can enter. The grand prize is immortality and a ski trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for four, which includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, guide or instruction, and a $1,000 gift card to the retail store, the package valued at $40,000. Good luck. Jeep will open reservations for the vehicle that goes by the winning name in early 2023.

