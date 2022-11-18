Tesla recalled almost 30,000 Model Xs for airbag deployment issue

Tesla recently recalled the Model X SUV for an issue with its restraint control module that could cause the front passenger airbag to deploy "in an unintended configuration" in low-speed crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that 29,348 vehicles from model years 2021 through 2023 are affected.

The automaker discovered the issue in late October when it tested a current Model X for compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). During the test, the vehicle’s restraint deployment logic did not operate as expected, leading to further tests and, eventually, this recall.

Interestingly, the recall acknowledgment states that the issue relates to 3- or 6-year-old front passengers who are unbelted and out of position. Though that situation alone raises questions — kids are always safer in the back seat. Tesla said it “is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition.”

Though the problem sounds serious, Tesla’s fix is simple. It started issuing an over-the-air software update earlier this week to affected vehicles and will send a letter to owners by mid-January 2023. If you own a Model X and have questions about the recall, you can call Tesla customer service for more information.