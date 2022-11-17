Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos gets more power, new looks, X-Line trim

LOS ANGELES — It seems like only yesterday that Kia introduced its baby crossover entry, but here we are, a mere two years later, and already the Seltos is getting a pretty healthy overhaul, replete with more power for the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, updated styling and a new X-Line trim that butches up the little utility's looks.

The Seltos gets revised front and rear bumper designs with tweaks to both lighting signatures. Accompanying that is a "star map" signature in the grille that Kia says will be distinctive from a distance; we'll withhold judgment on that until we see it in action. Kia is also introducing a new X-Line trim with a unique grille along with special treatments for the doors, wheels and roof rack.

Inside, well-optioned models will now have a wrap-around-style dash screen. Underneath, it's still the 10.25-inch infotainment system integrated with the digital cluster (which is the same size), but the finishing treatments should help it look like a one-piece unit, a la Mercedes — another item we'll need to see in action.

Under the hood, the available 1.6-liter turbocharged engine gets a 20-horsepower bump to bring it in line with the power output of the midrange turbocharged Kona; now they'll both offer 195 horses and 195 pound-feet of torque, which should help the 3,300-pound Seltos feel a bit more sprightly. The 2.0-liter engine was also revised but the end result, at 147 hp and 132 lb-ft, is virtually identical.

Expect the updated Seltos to hit showrooms in mid-2023; pricing will be announced closer to launch.

