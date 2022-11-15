Lucid introduces entry-level Air Pure and mid-tier Touring trims

In August Lucid surprised us with the Air Sapphire, a 1200-horsepower, $249,000 electric luxury sedan. Now, the California-based EV company has launched two trim levels on the more attainable end of the price spectrum. Of course, attainable is a relative term when talking about a starting price is closing in on six-figure territory, but these are positioned to be compelling alternatives to Tesla and Mercedes EQS.

The Lucid Air Pure is the new entry-level trim, starting at $88,900 (including a $1,500 destination fee) for a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration. It will only come with an aluminum, body-colored roof rather than the expansive panoramic glass roof of higher-end Airs. According to Lucid reps, the solid-roof cars have an entirely different side body stamping than the glass-roof models due to the way the roof is welded.

The Pure introduces a new color, a Pacific Ocean-inspired grayish-blue called Fathom Blue, and simplifies the options to just a single interior. A cow-free Mojave (i.e., black and gray) leather alternative with a recycled woven fabric covering parts of the dash and door panels.

For $5,500, you can add a second motor and all-wheel-drive. In this configuration, the model offers 480 horsepower and an EPA-estimated 410 miles of range. Sixty mph comes in just 3.8 seconds from a standstill, according to Lucid. Despite having less battery capacity than the higher grades — it uses an 18-module battery pack as opposed to 22 — the range is still more than adequate for most drivers. Charging with Lucid's high-speed Wunderbox recovers 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

You can literally see the difference in the batteries, as the four absent modules result in a 3.75-inch-lower footwell for rear seat passengers. According to Lucid lead designer Derek Jenkins, the lower cushion of the rear bench has a different contour in to compensate for the way your legs will rest at the lower height.

The next trim level up from Pure is the Air Touring, which starts at $108,900 and comes with standard dual-motor AWD. With 620 horsepower, 0-60 comes in just 3.4 seconds. The bigger battery has an EPA-estimated range of 425 miles.