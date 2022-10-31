GMC Hummer EVs 'sold out for two years or more'

At the end of March this year, GMC said it had 65,000 reservations for the Hummer EV pickup and SUV. At the time, brand chief Duncan Aldred said, "Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought. We’re seeing momentum building," adding that "it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in '24." By the time of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 reveal just a bit ago, that reservation number had climbed to 90,000. GMC shut down the Hummer reservations line a month ago. GM Authority reports that when GMC chief Duncan Aldred spoke at a media briefing ahead of the Sierra EV reveal, he said the Hummer is "sold out for two years or more."

Notice, the word "probably" has been replaced by the phrase "or more" in the production vocabulary. That development likely takes into account what's happened since March at GM's Factory Zero, where the automaker currently builds the Hummer. That site, along with the new Orion Township Assembly Plant, will soon build the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle. In a memo from the beginning of the year, GM said a $6.6 billion investment in EV production capability will ultimately allow 600,000 electric pickups to come off lines every year. That's at least a couple of years away, though. At the beginning of October, GM said it wanted to bump production of the EVs on sale now, which includes the Chevrolet Bolt, to 70,000 vehicles in 2023. Back to the Hummer, GMC increased September Hummer production to 700 units for the month. That was a huge bump over the monthly average in the nine months up to September, the production totaling 2,750 units for the first three quarters, yet well behind what the brand would like. And Factory Zero will shut down for a few weeks in November for upgrades to produce the additional vehicles.

All of this assumes the supplies of chips and raw minerals for batteries, industrial supplies and industrial transport don't suffer another hiccup.

If there's any good news buried in all this, it's that 95% of Hummer reservation holders were converting to paid orders, an absurdly positive number. Based on what we've seen so far, GM's got some good looking EVs on the way. Let's cross our fingers that the company can build them quicker.

