2024 BMW XM Label Red previewed as 700-plus-hp flagship model

The 2024 BMW XM Label Red is on its way to reign over the German carmaker's range. While it's not due out until the fall of 2023, the firm previewed its upcoming flagship model by publishing an official photo and a set of preliminary specifications on its social media channels.

BMW isn't giving us much information, but what little it released answers several key questions. First, the range-topping XM will be called Label Red and not Red Label as previously reported. That could be because Bentley has used the "Red Label" designation several times since its inception, though BMW doesn't seem overly concerned with dusting off existing nameplates other companies haven't used in years. Across Europe, the XM name is more commonly associated with a 13-window Citroën sedan than with a big, high-horsepower SUV.

Second, the Label Red will make its debut with 750 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, figures higher than BMW initially announced. There may be a catch: BMW's Instagram post pegs the SUV's output at 750 horsepower but notes "550 kilowatts" in parentheses, and that number converts to approximately 738 horsepower. Something got lost in translation; we've emailed the company and we'll update this story if we learn more. Regardless, precisely what this variant of the XM will be powered by hasn't been released. All we know is that power will come from a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of delivering about 55 miles of electric-only range when put through the optimistic WLTP testing cycle used in Europe. For context, the standard XM's 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid system consists of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and an electric motor integrated into the gearbox and linked to a 25.7 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

Red exterior accents will differentiate the Label Red from the other versions of the XM. They appear around the kidney grilles, around the windows, and on the wheels. There's a red badge in the driver-side kidney grille as well, and we expect to find more red in the cabin.

BMW will begin building the XM Label Red in the fall of 2023, meaning it will likely arrive in showroom as a 2024 model. Exact pricing hasn't been announced, but we know the model will become the most expensive car in BMW's modern-day range with $185,000-plus price tag.

