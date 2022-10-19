2023 Kia Niro EV pricing starts around $40,000, seems fair

In our 2023 Kia Niro first drive review, we had pricing for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, but the 2023 Niro EV was still labeled TBD. Well, now we know, and it's basically what you'd expect given the last generation, the competition and Kia's other electrified options.

There are two trim levels: Wind and Wave. Pricing starts at $40,745, including the $1,295 destination charge, and comes very well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a tire mobility kit (no spare), automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, privacy glass, a power liftgate, an eight-way power driver seat, an upholstery consisting of cloth and simulated leather (made out of recycled eucalyptus), heated front seats, a simulated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, a Harman Kardon six-speaker sound system, and Kia's full complement of safety technologies.

The Wave then starts at $45,745 and is roughly equivalent to the other Niros' SX Touring trim level. It adds the vehicle-to-load inverter that lets you power electronics or even other cars, upgraded headlights, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a sunroof, an eight-way power passenger seat, driver memory settings, full eucalyptus "leather" upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, the upgraded Highway Driving Assist 2 system (adaptive cruise control is standard, but this adds automated lane changes and AI adaptation to your driving style), the Smart Park automated parking assist, parking sensors and rear automatic braking.

One notable difference between the Niro EV and the other two Niros. The same array of colors are available, but it would seem that the gloss black aero blade is not (pictured above right on a hybrid). It is body colored with the exception of the white-and-silver combination you see pictured above left. That's a shame. The black side trim does remain, however.

As you're probably wondering, the 2022 Kia EV6 starts at $42,695, or about $2,000 more than the Niro EV. It's bigger, more refined and will charge significantly quicker, but the base Light trim is good for only 232 miles. It's also RWD, which will be a no-go for folks in many parts of the country. The Niro EV is FWD only and should be good for 253 miles. It should also be a bit quicker. The EV6 Wind RWD trim, meanwhile, is a little quicker, should be good for more than 300 miles and is equipped similarly to the Niro EV Wave. It starts at $48,795. The Wind e-AWD version is $52,695, but remember that comes with a big-time power bump.

The Niro EV pricing seems fair given the starting point of a VW ID.4 and Toyota bZ4X. In fact, given its equipment, we'd say there's good value to be found. The most natural competitor, however, is the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which is so much cheaper than the rest of the field. The EUV starts at $28,195 and tops out at $37,885. And that's before the federal tax credit that no longer applies to its competitors.