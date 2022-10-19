2023 Hyundai Grandeur (Azera) revealed with futuristic makeover for overseas markets

Hyundai's American division deep-sixed the Azera after the 2017 model year, but the big sedan lives on in several overseas markets. Known as the Grandeur in some countries, including its home market of Korea, it enters its seventh generation with a futuristic exterior design that will leave no one indifferent.

Up front, the new Azera borrows styling cues from the head-turning Staria introduced in 2021 — a sedan influenced by a van inspired by a spaceship is admittedly a difficult plot to follow, but bear with us. The front end is relatively low and flat, and it's characterized by a massive grille flanked by a pair of rectangular headlights. The thin LED strip above the grille accentuates the Azera's width and illustrates Hyundai's Seamless Horizon design language. Out back, this approach to design brings an elegant curved trunk lid and a second strip of LEDs.

Designers bucked the "four-door coupe" trend and gave the Azera a relatively upright roof line that clears up a generous amount of interior space. The sheet metal begins to slope towards the trunk above the rear wheels, and this created space for a third side window. Hyundai notes that this feature is a tribute to the original Grandeur, which made its debut in 1986 as a badge-engineered Mitsubishi Debonair.

The cabin reflects Hyundai's ongoing upmarket shift, both in terms of the materials used and in terms of technology. The driver faces a steering wheel inspired by the one fitted to the original Grandeur and a digital instrument cluster connected to the infotainment system's touchscreen. Look closely and you'll spot some cool design details: South Korea's approach to design notably inspired the pattern on the door panels. Real wood trim, aluminum accents, and naturally-dyed leather upholstery add a finishing touch to the upscale look and feel.

Hyundai hasn't released technical specifications, though we're guessing the engine palette will include four- and six-cylinder units. Front-wheel drive will come standard, and all-wheel drive will likely be offered at an extra cost in some markets. More details about the 2023 Hyundai Azera will emerge in the coming months and deliveries are scheduled to start in the second half of 2023 — but not in the United States. Nothing suggests the Azera will make a comeback here, where crossovers and SUVs represent the bulk of Hyundai's sales.

Related video: