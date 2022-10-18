One-off 2022 GMC Jimmy shows the convertible SUV that could have been

GMC is seemingly content to let the sixth-generation Ford Bronco take on the Jeep Wrangler on its own. The company left this segment of the market decades ago, but an Arkansas-based builder named Flat Out Autos is bringing the Jimmy back for the 2022 SEMA show.

The modern-day Jimmy largely mirrors the Sierra 1500 that it's based on from the tip of the front bumper to the b-pillars. Beyond that, Flat Out Autos added redesigned quarter panels, removed the partition between the cargo box and the cabin, and installed rear seats. It also developed a removable, body-colored hardtop that brings the truck's silhouette in line with the second-generation Jimmy's. Out back, the versatile MultiPro tailgate remains, and the Jimmy keeps the Sierra's rear bumper with a step integrated into each corner.

All told, the conversion looks surprisingly good. We bet GMC could sell a lot of these if it decided to jump back into the segment. The interior is mostly Sierra fare, though the front seats tilt forward and carpet lines the cargo box and the inner part of the tailgate.

Flat Out Autos hasn't released technical details, so there's no word on what the Jimmy is powered by. Similarly, we don't know if the SUV is merely a concept designed for the SEMA show or if Flat Out Autos plans to build it. We've asked, and we'll update this story if we learn more.