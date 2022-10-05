Ram 1500 Classic loses regular-cab short-box configuration

Mopar Insiders had a look at Ram's fleet information for the coming model year and discovered an omission: No regular cab with the six-foot four-inch short box for 2023. The fifth-gen pickup has never offered that configuration, but Ram has maintained the fourth-gen Ram Classic as a stubby for the past four model years and up to now on the entry-level Tradesman and the Express trims. According to the paperwork, the regular cab with the eight-foot long box survives into next year. If this comes to pass for 2023, it will lift the price of a two-wheel drive Ram Classic Tradesman a "whopping" $300, from $32,130 after the $1,895 destination fee to $32,430. The Express MSRP jumps by a genuinely large amount, because the option above the regular-cab short-box is a Quad Cab short-box. The Express goes from starting at $33,630 to $40,990.

Pruning the model would also leave Ford and Chevrolet as the only pickup makers in this market that sell a full-size truck with two doors, one row of seats, and one diminutive bed. Ford makes that setup available on the F-150 in XL and XLT forms, Chevy does so only with the Work Truck.

Unlike the other makers, however, Ram stashed an Easter egg in some of the 1500 Classic builds. There are 13 low-volume colors available for $450 apiece, compared to the $100 or $200 up-charges for standard monotone exterior colors. Anyone who wants a shorty in hues like Light Green (pictured), National Safety Yellow, School Bus Yellow, or Republic Blue should get on it. MI says the Ram will start production of the 2023 1500 Classic on January 3, 2023.

