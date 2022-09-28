2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition ordering process is not the easiest

Bronco Nation has explained what hopeful buyers will need to do to put a 2023 Bronco Heritage Edition or Bronco Heritage Limited Edition in their garages. At first read, frankly, it looks like open season on markups, especially the Heritage Limited Edition. But we'll start with the plain Heritage Edition, because that one will be easiest to get thanks to no production cap. The order books are opening solely to current reservation holders who haven't received their Broncos. Until November 1, they can switch their slot to a Heritage Edition and get in on Ford's price protection plan for buyers switched to a new model year.

In August, the automaker showed the two specials that celebrate the 1966 Bronco. The Heritage Edition is built off the Big Bend trim with either two or four doors. The Sasquatch Package is standard, engine choices being the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or 2.7-liter EcoBoost six-cylinder, shifted through either the seven-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. The only equipment group option is the $1,495 Mid, adding features like dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, SYNC4, remote start, Intelligent Access, and the reverse sensing system. It comes with the white modular hard top, white grille with red "FORD" lettering, white bodyside stripe, white vinyl Bronco badging in script, and white 17-inch white slotted wheels. The color choices are Azure Gray, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Race Red, and Shadow Black. MSRP is $45,900 after the $1,595 destination charge.

The Bronco Heritage Limited Edition is the VIP gem. Production will be capped at 3,932 units total over the 2023 and 2024 model years, 1,966 of those with two doors, the other half with four. Bronco Nation says this one cannot be ordered, and will not come with price protection. We're told Ford will send one unit to each of its dealerships, and the dealer will decide who gets to buy it. Ford Motor Company says it has a more than 3,000 dealerships in the U.S., but that includes Lincoln; the number is probably around 2,900 stores for Ford shops. That means about a third of dealers would get two units, the rest only one. Short of listing the Bronco Heritage Limited Editions on eBay, this seems like the best way to guarantee a highest-bidder situation.

This model is built on the Black Diamond trim, one step above the Big Bend. It also comes with white modular top and white striping, but the Bronco badging is in metal instead of vinyl, and the 17-inch wheels come with dog dish hub caps. Ford throws in the Sasquatch Package, the High and Lux package are on the upgrade menu. The sole engine is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, the sole transmission the ten-speed auto. The launch color will be Robin's Egg Blue, with Prairie Yellow becoming available later in the 2023 model year, followed by Peak Blue for 2024. It will start at $68,490, for the keen buyers who can convince a dealer to sell them one.

Order books are said to open in the second quarter of next year. As we said when Ford announced the rigs, good luck.

