These are the 10 most discounted new cars right now

These days, it’s easy to get caught up in the negative cycle, complaining about new car prices and dealer markups. Easy, yes, but not an entirely worthwhile way to spend time, or even a fully accurate view of what’s happening. There are markups and inventory shortages, sure, but there are also deals to be had. Consumer Reports dug up the most discounted cars on sale today, and a few vehicles on the list are a legitimate surprise.

Consumer Reports looked to TrueCar.com for its data and found that while most new vehicles are selling at elevated prices, it identified 10 currently selling at or below MSRP. The publication avoided high-end models from automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Jeep (think Wagoneer) because the current conditions of high gas prices and expensive cars tend to naturally lead to discounts and incentives.

The most discounted new model on sale today is the 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia, with an average discount of 10% off MSRP. Here's the full rundown:

Go to Consumer Reports for the full report. CR says it’s best to wait and buy when the time is right for you, not when discounts make the decision more palatable. New car prices are expected to stabilize, but it could take through next year to happen, so waiting for a better deal could take awhile. The publication also notes that some trims and configurations are more popular than others, so it could pay to be flexible with your shopping requirements.