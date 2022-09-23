  2. Partner
Partner

Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne

Sep 23rd 2022 at 12:08PM
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Jeep
  • Buying a car has always been a big purchase, but it's become especially hard on the wallet during the pandemic. 
  • Dealers are asking thousands above MSRP for popular models from Ford, Jeep, and others. 
  • Car-shopping site iSeeCars identified the 15 models with the worst dealer markups. 
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars.
Jeep dealership in New York City
Jeep Wranglers are displayed at a Manhattan dealership. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
Used car lot with muscle cars
View of a used car dealership in Ridgewood, Queens New York on January 19, 2022. Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Source: iSeeCars

But that's not the worst of it. The analysis found that some of the most popular cars are being listed for up to 24% over suggested sticker price.
[EMBARGO 6/8/2021 6 AM ET DNP] 2022 Ford Maverick
2022 Ford Maverick. Ford
That means if you want a hot model like a Jeep Wrangler, Porsche Cayenne, or Ford Bronco, you'll need to shell out thousands — sometimes almost $17,000 — more than those brands think their cars are worth.
The Ford Bronco in a lake.
The new Ford Bronco. Alanis King

Read more: Used cars are getting cheaper. Here's a breakdown of how prices have moved from Scions to Jeeps.

Parts shortages have stunted vehicle production worldwide, leaving US dealers with millions fewer cars to sell.
Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks at a dealership.
Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks at a dealership. David Zalubowski/AP

Read more: The 11 best hybrid SUVs to save you money on gas in 2022

According to the basic laws of supply and demand, they're now able to charge top dollar for the vehicles they have in stock. And buyers are paying up.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette_KL_16
2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Kristen Lee/Business Insider
See the 15 models priced the highest above MSRP below. They're ranked based on the percentage over sticker that dealers are asking.
The 2022 Genesis GV70 at Mudfest.
The 2022 Genesis GV70. Doug Berger for NWAPA
15. Genesis GV80
Guillaume Fournier Photographe GFP_5580
The 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV. Guillaume Fournier

Asking price: 18% or $10,124 above MSRP

Read more: RANKED: The 15 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2022 from Kia, Tesla, Ford and more

14. Ford Maverick
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor pickup truck.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor. Ford

Asking price: 18.4% or $4,614 above MSRP

13. Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator Mojave
Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Jeep

Asking price: 18.5% or $8,478 above MSRP

12. Lexus RX 350L
2022 Lexus RX350L
2022 Lexus RX350L. Lexus

Asking price: 18.8% or $9,423 above MSRP

11. Mini Hardtop
The 2022 Mini Hardtop.
The 2022 Mini Hardtop. Mini

Asking price: 18.8% or $5,426 above MSRP

10. Mercedes-Benz GLB
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB.
The Mercedes-Benz GLB. Mercedes-Benz

Asking price: 19% or $7,650 above MSRP

9. Chevrolet Corvette
2020 Chevrolet Corvette_KL_43
2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

Asking price: 19.5% or $14,697 above MSRP

Read more: Plug-in hybrids may be your best weapon against high gas prices. These 12 models can save you the most money.

8. Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne.
The Porsche Cayenne. Porsche

Asking price: 19.6% or $16,750 above MSRP

7. Cadillac CT5
2022 Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing._3
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Cadillac

Asking price: 19.9% or $8,335 above MSRP

6. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door)
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Jeep

Asking price: 20% or $8,877 above MSRP

5. Ford Bronco
The 2022 Ford Bronco.
The 2022 Ford Bronco. Ford

Asking price: 21.6% or $8,697 above MSRP

Read more: See the 10 cheapest EVs on the market right now from Chevy, Kia, and more

4. Lexus RX450h
The 2022 Lexus RX450h.
The 2022 Lexus RX450h. Lexus

Asking price: 21.9% or $10,847 above MSRP

3. Genesis GV70
The 2022 Genesis GV70.
The 2022 Genesis GV70. Genesis

Asking price: 22.4% or $10,278 above MSRP

2. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan.
The Porsche Macan. Porsche

Asking price: 23.1% or $14,221 above MSRP

1. Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler.
The Jeep Wrangler. Jeep

Asking price: 24.4% or $8,433 above MSRP

Read the original article on Business Insider
Share This Photo X