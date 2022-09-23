Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne

Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. Jeep Wranglers are displayed at a Manhattan dealership. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots. View of a used car dealership in Ridgewood, Queens New York on January 19, 2022. Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress/Getty Images Source: iSeeCars

But that's not the worst of it. The analysis found that some of the most popular cars are being listed for up to 24% over suggested sticker price. 2022 Ford Maverick. Ford

Parts shortages have stunted vehicle production worldwide, leaving US dealers with millions fewer cars to sell. Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks at a dealership. David Zalubowski/AP Read more: The 11 best hybrid SUVs to save you money on gas in 2022

According to the basic laws of supply and demand, they're now able to charge top dollar for the vehicles they have in stock. And buyers are paying up. 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Kristen Lee/Business Insider

See the 15 models priced the highest above MSRP below. They're ranked based on the percentage over sticker that dealers are asking. The 2022 Genesis GV70. Doug Berger for NWAPA

14. Ford Maverick The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor. Ford Asking price: 18.4% or $4,614 above MSRP

13. Jeep Gladiator Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Jeep Asking price: 18.5% or $8,478 above MSRP

12. Lexus RX 350L 2022 Lexus RX350L. Lexus Asking price: 18.8% or $9,423 above MSRP

11. Mini Hardtop The 2022 Mini Hardtop. Mini Asking price: 18.8% or $5,426 above MSRP

10. Mercedes-Benz GLB The Mercedes-Benz GLB. Mercedes-Benz Asking price: 19% or $7,650 above MSRP

8. Porsche Cayenne The Porsche Cayenne. Porsche Asking price: 19.6% or $16,750 above MSRP

6. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (four-door) Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Jeep Asking price: 20% or $8,877 above MSRP

4. Lexus RX450h The 2022 Lexus RX450h. Lexus Asking price: 21.9% or $10,847 above MSRP

3. Genesis GV70 The 2022 Genesis GV70. Genesis Asking price: 22.4% or $10,278 above MSRP

2. Porsche Macan The Porsche Macan. Porsche Asking price: 23.1% or $14,221 above MSRP