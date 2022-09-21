Mini celebrates 20 years in the U.S. with a special edition

Mini has been around for several decades, but its return to the U.S. was much more recent. The automaker is celebrating its 20th anniversary here, and to commemorate the occasion, it’s releasing the Mini 20 Years Edition based on the four-door 2023 Mini Cooper S Hardtop.

Mini will offer the car in Chili Red, Pepper White, and Island Blue as a nod to both America’s and Britain’s patriotic colors. Other exclusive accents include a silver roof, a red-white-and-blue hood and door stripes and unique 17-inch wheels.

The Mini’s cabin comes wrapped in black synthetic leather and features 20 Years badges throughout. A Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats and dual-zone climate controls are also standard. All 20 Years models get navigation with real-time traffic info, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a digital gauge cluster.

The Cooper S’ powertrain remains in place, which includes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 189 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Mini offers upgraded suspension for $500.

If you’re interested in a piece of Mini’s U.S. history, the cars entered production in July and are due on dealers’ lots this month. Pricing starts at $37,165.

Related Video: