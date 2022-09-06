New Ford Bronco or Vintage? Now you don't have to choose

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Unless you’re a diehard Jeep fan, the new Bronco is undeniably cool, but is it as cool as the first generation? That’s a tough question. More practical? Sure. Safer? Undoubtedly. But does it turn heads like the original? Which would you rather choose? Thanks to Omaze, you don’t have to worry about choosing, because for the next two days, they’re giving away both a Velocity Signature Series Ford Bronco and a custom Baja Forged Ford Bronco to one incredibly lucky winner.

Here are the specs of the two Broncos in question:

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: Ford Coyote 5.0 Fuel Injected Engine

Transmission: Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Anvil Grey (actual color may vary from color displayed in imagery)

Interior Color: Hickory

Horsepower: 430 hp

Torque: 410 lb-ft tq

Approximate Retail Value: $225,000

Cash Alt: $168,750

Special features: 17” Pacer polished wheels with 33x12.50 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires; Velocity exhaust system; 2.5” Suspension lift; Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost assisted braking; JW speaker LED headlights; Power side steps; Alpine stereo with Bluetooth and Kicker speakers and subwoofer; Vintage Air A/C and heat; 6-point roll cage with safari soft top.

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4x4

Exterior Color: Agave Gray/Cyber Orange

Interior Color: Black and gray w/ cyber orange accents

Horsepower: 330 hp

Torque: 415 lb-ft

Fuel Consumption: 18 city / 20 highway

Fuel Capacity: 20.8 gal.

Towing Capacity: 3,500

Approximate Retail Value: $139,098

Cash Alt: $104,323

Special Features: Custom Agave Grey and Cyber Orange paint job; BAJA Forged “Crawler” Front & Rear Bumpers, rock slides, spare tire swing mount; ADV 5” fender flares, Ram Air hood with Carbon Fiber vents; 18” Method Wheels with 37” Nitto Grappler Tires; RIGID 20” Light Bar, rock lights; WARN front winch; ICON Stage 4 Suspension with 3” lift; AWE custom exhaust; system; Alcon big brake kit, front and rear; Custom upholstered seats, dash and door panels in black/grey and cyber orange color scheme; Wildtrak; Molded-in-color hardtop; Sasquatch™ Package; 10-speaker B&O sound system; 12” infotainment touchscreen.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries.

Donations benefit Pelotonia. Per Omaze, “Pelotonia exists to engage, inspire, and challenge a community committed to changing the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. Since its founding, Pelotonia has raised over $236 million for cancer research. 100% of all participant-raised funds go toward innovative cancer research including enhanced treatments and therapies, the next generation of research talent, Immuno-Oncology and prevention and early diagnosis.”

If you want these head-turning off-roaders in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter to win both is Sept 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.