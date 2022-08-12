These 3 great portable jump starters are all at least 43% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
At some point in your driving life, there's a great chance you're going to have to deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos). Today, there just happens to be a handful of jump starters available at pretty huge discounts, so if you've been wanting to pick one up, now is the time. Check out the deals at a glance below.
AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter (Updated Design) - $39.99 (43% off)
Key Features
- Delivers 1,500 Peak Amps
- Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines
- Made for use in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Features 8 safety protection systems
- Includes USB 3.0 and USB-C connection ports
- Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available
HULKMAN Alpha65 Jump Starter - $67.95 (43% off)
Key Features
- Features a 3.2-inch LED screen
- Starts vehicles with up to 6.5L gas/4.0L diesel engines
- Get up to 30 jumps from a single charge
- Doubles as a battery bank with USB-A and USB-C ports for charging mobile devices, tablets and more
- Holds a charge for up to 18 months
- IP65 water resistance
GOOLOO GP2000 Jump Starter - $69.99 (46% off)
Key Features
- Starts vehicles with up to 9.0L gas/7.0L diesel engines
- Can achieve up to 50 jumps on a single full charge
- Works in extreme climates from -4°F - 140°F
- Includes 3 built-in USB ports including USB-C for charging electronics
- Built-in LED light with flashlight mode, SOS mode and strobe mode
- Automatically detects reverse polarity to help ensure a correct connection before actually activating
- Comes with its own storage bag