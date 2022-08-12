These 3 great portable jump starters are all at least 43% off today

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At some point in your driving life, there's a great chance you're going to have to deal with a dead battery. More often than not, it'll happen at the worst possible moment. Luckily, this isn't as big a deal as it used to be thanks to portable car jump starters (and how-to videos). Today, there just happens to be a handful of jump starters available at pretty huge discounts, so if you've been wanting to pick one up, now is the time. Check out the deals at a glance below.

Delivers 1,500 Peak Amps

Jump Starts cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and boats with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines

Made for use in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

Features 8 safety protection systems

Includes USB 3.0 and USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

Features a 3.2-inch LED screen

Starts vehicles with up to 6.5L gas/4.0L diesel engines

Get up to 30 jumps from a single charge

Doubles as a battery bank with USB-A and USB-C ports for charging mobile devices, tablets and more

Holds a charge for up to 18 months

IP65 water resistance

