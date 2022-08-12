In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They dive right into a discussion of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, which leads to talk about the demise of the manual transmission thanks to some mainstream coverage this week. Next, Greg talks about using the BMW Alpina XB7 as a family hauler. Then, it's on to news. This week's headlines included the sweeping EV tax credit changes in the Inflation Reduction Act, which leads to a discussion of plug-in hybrids and the all-new Meyers Manx Electric. After that, they recap Autoblog's Reddit AMA, giving Byron the chance to chime in on some of the topics he missed. Reddit also came through with some "Spend My Money" requests, which they tackle to wrap up the session.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #742

