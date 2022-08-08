Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is the dune buggy reborn EV-style

The all-electric Meyers Manx 2.0 is here, and it looks like one hell of a good time. Designed by industry veteran Freeman Thomas, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is unmistakable in its design. The goal was to retain the original’s feel and heritage, all while bringing it into the contemporary age, and it looks like the new Meyers Manx does exactly that. Its combination of retro design and modern styling, such as the LED lights and blue-tinged interior, makes for one sweet look.

As for the preliminary specs (Meyers Manx says they’re still subject to change), we’re liking what we see so far. There are two battery pack options slated for production, a 20 kWh base model and an optional 40 kWh version. Range is estimated to be 150 miles with the base model and 300 miles with the 40 kWh vehicle. Every Manx 2.0 Electric will come with two electric motors, one for each rear wheel, giving it rear-wheel drive. Output isn’t provided for the small battery pack version, but the 40 kWh car is said to have 202 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. That’ll be enough for a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds.

When it comes to charging, every Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will have a 6 kW onboard charging system. However, DC fast charging will be optional, and its charging speed is said to max out at 60 kW. For the relatively small battery pack and the use case, that ain’t so bad.

As for the chassis, the new Manx uses an all-aluminum monocoque and features an independent rear suspension. It has front and rear disc brakes and features both electric power steering and an electric emergency brake. Curb weight for the base model is 1,500 pounds, and the version with the big battery pack has a weight of 1,650 pounds.

Meyers Manx intends to deliver an initial batch of 50 cars to customers in 2023 as part of a “Beta” program. It will hand select these 50 owners, and they’ll be asked for feedback during the ownership period that will help the company develop and refine the final production version. Our take? Move forward with that program at your own risk. The final production version of the new Manx 2.0 Electric is currently slated for customer deliveries in 2024.

Price is still a big question mark, as Meyers Manx isn’t offering a single clue as to how much it will cost yet. However, pre-orders and applications to be a part of the “Beta” program will launch through the company’s website on August 19. That same day, the new Manx will make its first public appearance at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Monterey.

