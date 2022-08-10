We've seen the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch a few times, and it is launching relatively soon. Unfortunately, every time we've seen it, it's just had the regular Ioniq body work. Now one of our spy photographers has caught it wearing production parts, and it looks way more aggressive and deserving of N branding.

Up front, the N wears a low, deep splitter. It wraps around the edges of the bumper, and it has molding to blend it into the wider fenders. Air intakes are added here, too. Speaking of intakes, the lower grilles are greatly enlarged, likely for both better cooling and meaner looks.

Housed within the wider fenders are large wheels with a design somewhere between a split 5-spoke design and a mesh pattern. Parts are filled in, likely for aerodynamics. The N also has lower side skirts to match the front spoiler, but it's hard to tell how much shape it adds.

The rear has the most prominent changes. Leading them are the large rear spoiler, which includes a signature of the N models: a triangular brake light. The rear bumper also gets what looks like a faux diffuser to round out the body kit. Naturally, being an electric car, the Ioniq 5 N doesn't have enormous tailpipes like other N models.

The Ioniq 5 N will finally reach production soon. It will launch sometime next year. It's possible it could be revealed in the upcoming auto show season. It's expected to use the same powertrain as the Kia EV6 GT with 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of toque, plus a limited-slip rear differential.

Related video: