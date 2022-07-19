2023 Porsche Taycan gets a smattering of updates

After the Porsche Taycan doubled its global sales in 2021 compared to 2020, the last we heard from the electric wunderkind was that Porsche needed to pause production over supply chain issues. That's the price of success these days. The Stuttgart maker has put together a small menu of hardware changes and a slightly larger list of software changes for the 2023 Taycan, though, because the show must go on. Regarding the mechanicals and starting from the top, all Taycans with the panoramic roof get the option of Porsche's Variable Light Control that can adjust roof translucency through nine stages. In the cabin, the battery-electric sedan can be pre-wired for the front and rear Porsche dashcams available through Tequipment. And down below that, the polished and painted 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheel (pictured) replaces the single-color painted Taycan Aero Wheel.

Changes to the ones and zeroes have been applied to the powertrain and the vehicle interfaces. For the powertrain, there could be a slight range boost on dual-motor sedans thanks to the front motor being "de-energized" to cut parasitic losses in Normal and Range driving modes. There could also be better charging times thanks to faster battery preconditioning and the ability for the battery to withstand higher temperatures that improve the charge performance. Just as nice for the meticulous planners, charging stations pulled up on the infotainment system can be filtered by power output.

The other upgrades will please driver and passengers. For the driver, the heads-up display has been tweaked, the chosen brake regen setting is retained when switching drive modes, and an AWD indicator on dual-mode trims appears in the dash cluster to show the flow of juice to the motors. For everyone, the Porsche Connect infotainment wears a redesigned user interface and more colorful tile screen, wireless Android Auto joins the infotainment party, as does Spotify integration.

Porsche says the software changes developed for the 2023 model will be available to earlier Taycans through OTA updates, with that rollout to be announced at a future date.

