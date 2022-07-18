2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R vs. 2022 Ram TRX | By the numbers

Ford has responded to the Ram 1500 TRX with its own supercharged supertruck: the brand-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Ford may be late to the party, but fans can rest assured that its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is ready to throw down, packing 700 horsepower in a leaner, more-focused package. You can read all about the new Raptor R in our debut write-up, but if you're curious how it stacks up to the TRX by some of its key metrics, you're in the right place. Let's get started.

Performance

Let's go ahead and get this one out of the way. Both of these trucks offer blistering performance figures, but a quick glance at the specs suggests a clear winner. Both the Ford and Ram are half-ton crew cab pickups powered by supercharged V8s, but how that package comes together differs pretty significantly between the two.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Engine: 5.2-liter supercharged DOHC V8

Power: 700 horsepower

Torque: 640 pound-feet

Suspension: Independent double-wishbone (front); five-link coil with Panhard rod (rear); continuously variable active Fox dampers (both)

Curb Weight: 5,950 pounds

2022 Ram 1500 TRX

Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged OHV V8

Power: 702 horsepower

Torque: 650 pound-feet

Suspension: Independent double-wishbone (front); five-link coil with track bar (rear); active Bilstein dampers (both)

Curb Weight: 6,395 pounds

Conclusion

It was looking good for the TRX right up until the end there. Ram has the edge in total power and torque — just barely — but that advantage disappears when you consider the TRX's extra heft. 400 pounds may not seem like the end of the world in the context of these trucks, but weight plays a roll in all aspects of performance. This looks like a home run for the Blue Oval.

Off-road

Raptor was the default half-ton performance truck for many years, but with OEMs getting ever more serious about building full-size pickups that can take a beating off-pavement, Ford has leaned harder into the Raptor's high-speed performance. Ram's approach was similar, only with more power — until now, that is. But there's more to off-roading than blasting across the desert. Let's see how they stack up.

Raptor R

Ground clearance: 13.1 inches

Approach angle: 33.1 degrees

Departure angle: 24.9 degrees

Breakover angle: 24.4 degrees

Tires: 37" BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 on 17x8.5 beadlock-capable wheels

Powertrain: 2-speed on-demand 4WD w/ mechanical lock and electronic locking rear differential w/ 4.10:1 axle ratio

TRX

Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

Approach angle: 30.2 degrees

Departure angle: 23.5 degrees

Breakover angle: 21.9 degrees

Tires: 35" Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT on 18x9 beadlock-capable wheels

Powertrain: 2-Speed on-demand 4WD w/ mechanical lock and electronic locking rear differential w/ 3.92:1 axle ratio

Conclusion

Ford looks like it has the edge here as well. While their powertrains line up pretty close to one another, the Raptor offers more ground clearance and better approach, departure and breakover angles.

Truck stuff

Let's face it, nobody's buying a performance truck because it's the most effective way to haul the family travel trailer or powerboat to the lake a few times a year; these are toys. But if something fun and silly can be practical too, that's a nice little bonus. So let's see how they stack up in terms of typical "truck" stuff.

Raptor R

Towing capacity: 8,700 pounds

Payload capacity: 1,400 pounds

TRX

Towing capacity: 8,100 pounds

Payload capacity: 1,400 pounds

Conclusion:

Ford has the edge here in towing, but the Ram matches its payload capacity handily. It's pretty safe to say that if your priority is doing "truck stuff," there's really no wrong answer here.

Summary

Judging by the spec sheets, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the early favorite. It shouldn't be too long before we get the opportunity to see for ourselves. Stay tuned!

