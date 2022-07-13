Ford recalls Maverick, Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrids for fire risk

Ford is recalling the Escape, Maverick and Lincoln Corsair hybrid models built for the 2020-2022 model years to address a potential under hood fire risk brought on by engine failure, Consumer Reports says. The recall covers 100,689 vehicles from the three model lines.

According to CR, the issue is the result of a defect that can lead to a fuel leak in the event of an engine block or oil pan failure. As the recall has not yet been posted to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website, further details are not yet available. Autoblog reached out to Ford to request clarification, and we will update this story if we receive more information.

This is not the first recall for Ford's new compact pickup. The Maverick was among vehicles recalled earlier this year (along with a much broader swath of Ford pickups) to address an issue with its trailer braking software. A small number were also recalled to address potential issues with their seatbelt mounts and fuel tanks early in the truck's production run.

Notifications for the latest recall have already begun circulating to dealerships. Owners should expect to be notified in the coming months.

