Ford recalls 737,287 vehicles, citing oil leaks and trailer brake issues

Ford has just issued a couple of large recalls for a range of products. In total, the recall count between the two we’ll cover here is just over 737,000 vehicles.

First up, we have a recall issued for certain 2020-2022 Ford Escapes and certain 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sports. Only versions of these models with the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder are included in the recall, and the final tally is 345,451 cars between the two models.

These cars are being recalled due to a potential oil leak issue. Ford’s recall documents explain that the engine oil separator housing installed on these vehicles “may crack and develop an oil leak.” If this happens, Ford says the leaking oil could leak onto other engine components, increasing the risk of an engine fire. Ford isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths as a result of the oil leak issue. The recall procedure will involve Ford dealers inspecting the oil separator for damage, and replacing it free of charge if needed. Owner notifications are meant to begin on April 18.

The second recall covers trucks and SUVs across a wide spectrum for Ford, as it’s all to do with the trailer braking software installed to these vehicles. Affected vehicles include the 2021-2022 Ford F-150, 2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Ford Expedition, 2022 Lincoln Navigator and many levels of 2022 F-Series Super Duty, including the F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550. This recall encompasses 391,836 vehicles in total.

A software error in the trailer brake program could result in the trailer brake controller not properly applying the trailer brakes “when towing a trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over-hydraulic brake.” As one might expect, Ford says this could result in longer stopping distances than you’d otherwise expect, increasing the risk of a crash.

To fix the issue, you’ll need to bring your vehicle into the dealership where Ford will flash new software to the truck. Ford says owner notifications will go out on April 18 this year.

