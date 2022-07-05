Amazon series 'The Terminal List' features several cool vehicles

It’s always fun when interesting cars feature heavily in an otherwise non-automotive movie or series. Having mechanical eye candy on screen isn’t a requirement by any means, but it adds a layer of interest that widens the film’s appeal. That’s the case with the brand-new Amazon series "The Terminal List." In it, Chris Pratt stars as Lt. Commander James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose last mission went south.

The show follows Reece as he makes sense of what happened and fights his way out of more trouble back home. A fleet of cool cars, trucks, and SUVs appear onscreen, making the series a surprising draw for gearheads and action fans.

Pratt’s Reece spends considerable time in a 1988 Toyota Land Cruiser. The SUV is a primary vehicle in the show, though Reece ends up piloting different vehicles, including a Chevy Tahoe and Silverado.