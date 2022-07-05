2024 Chevy Silverado EV now out testing

GM CEO Marry Barra hopped on Twitter to tout a prototype of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV during testing. Having completed all of the computer simulations, engineers are running the black-clad tester at the automaker's Milford Proving Grounds less than a year before the first version goes on sale. Barra's late June tweet said Detroiters will begin seeing the pickups on public roads next month. We'd take that to mean July, since GM Authority snagged spy shots of a Silvy EV proto the same day of Barra's tweet. It could be the Work Truck on test from both sources, that trim entering production first and going on sale only to fleet services. The WT and loaded RST trims share the same front fascia structure, the WT's face a plain black, the RST's in body color. But the WT omits the thin LED light bar connecting the front lights found on the RST trim, and comes standard on smaller wheels.

Spotted – a @Chevrolet Silverado #EV being put through its paces at the @GM Milford Proving Ground. Looking forward to seeing your photos of these trucks in the wild when they start testing on Detroit streets next month! pic.twitter.com/AUJRcmmXoY — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) June 30, 2022

A few other bits haven't been applied to this proto, either, such as fender flares and side skirts. The lights are placeholders, and the rear CornerStep bumpers instruct engineers not to step on them.

We're probably nine to 12 months away from getting to crawl around a production version of the electric Silverado. The WT will come with two motors providing all-wheel drive and making a combined 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque. Expected to start around $39,900 before destination when it's made available to regular retail customers, the WT was announced with 1,200 pounds of payload, 8,000 pounds of towing capacity, and a 400-mile range. Its lone competitor until Dodge gets in the same, the fleet-oriented Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, runs 320 miles on a charge with the Extended Range battery and comes with a max tow rating of 10,000 when equipped with the Max Tow Package. However, the Extended Range battery is only available to fleets for now; retail versions come solely with the Standard Range battery. Ford lists the Lightning Pro's max payload as 1,800 pounds with the ER battery, 2,000 pounds with the SR battery.