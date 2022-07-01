  2. Polestar
  3. 2 News
Official

Polestar looking at building the O2 convertible concept

'It's not that easy' though, according to the company's boss

Jul 1st 2022 at 11:54AM
Polestar is planning on releasing a volley of new models in the coming years, but it's not scared of taking on additional projects. Company boss Thomas Ingenlath said that his team is looking at ways to build a production version of the O2 concept unveiled in March 2022.

"My ambition is to make it a production car, but it's not that easy," he told Top Gear. Part of the issue is undoubtedly that the O2 would land in a segment that's shrinking. Demand for convertible models is falling, and carmakers from all over the spectrum are ditching the segment.

Ingenlath also hinted that the O2 wasn't necessarily envisioned as a production car, it was more of a statement of intent for the brand, so his team needs to figure out how to make it one. "You have to respect the complexity. We have to see where the O2 is going. When you've painted a painting, it's always good to let it rest and look at it after a couple of months and still see if it's a good painting," he said.

None of the components used to build the O2 are currently in production, but some will be in the not-too-distant future. The convertible rides on an evolution of the bonded aluminum platform that Polestar developed for the Polestar 5, an electric sedan tentatively due out for 2024. Since the platforms are related, it stands to reason that the O2 could be configured to take the 5's dual-motor, 870-plus-horsepower drivetrain.

Of course, it usually takes more than the chief executive's nod of approval to bring a new model to the market. Cars are almost always shaped by a business case rather than by one person's personal preference, even if this person holds an important role in a company. Dan Akerson, the former head of General Motors, voiced his desire to see Opel's Adam and Cascada models sold in the United States in 2013. While the Cascada made it across the pond as a Buick, the Adam — a small city car aimed at the Fiat 500never turned a wheel here. And last year, Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed a desire to bring Europe's Puma ST to the States. That hasn't happened, either.

Ingenlath didn't reveal when his team will decide whether to give the O2 the proverbial green light for production. Polestar has more pressing things to deal with: it's working on a pair of crossovers called 3 and 4, respectively, that should significantly increase its annual sales. The 3 will take the form of a crossover, while the 4 will be positioned as a sportier-looking model that will stand out with a fastback-like roof line.

Polestar 2 Information

Polestar 2
