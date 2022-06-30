2023 Kia Soul pricing starts at $21,000

The 2023 Kia Soul was recently revealed sporting new looks and additional features, albeit at the cost of losing a couple of trims and its turbo engine option. The company has followed up on the reveal with pricing for the new hatchback. It is slightly more expensive than before, but the extra standard safety features make up for it.

The base LX now starts at $21,085. That's a $500 increase over the previous model. Pricing for all trim levels is listed below:

LX: $21,085

S: $23,585

GT-Line: $24,685

EX: $25,385

While the Soul is a bit more expensive, the standard safety feature list has expanded. All models now come with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-centering, driver attention warning, automatic high beams, and rear occupant alert. The LX can also be optioned with features from the higher trims such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, as it was before.

Only one powertrain option is available on the new Soul: the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive.

The 2023 Kia Soul will reach dealers this summer.

