BMW 3.0 CSL spied driving in public showing off its flashy design

BMW is putting together a very special M car that’s meant to be a 3.0 CSL successor, and now we have a full set of spy shots to see the new Batmobile BMW from every angle.

While the car is based on the BMW M4, its design is drastically different from the large-nosed coupe. For one, the M4/M3 signature grille is gone and replaced with a smaller kidney grille. It’s still where your eyes are drawn first, but those who disliked the new design direction may find the 3.0 CSL’s look more palatable. That’s not to say that this 3.0 CSL successor is subtle at all, though. The camo-covered hood and bumper are full of sharp angles, creases and aggressive bodywork. It reminds us of the 3.0 CSL Hommage R revealed back in 2015, and we’d consider that a very good thing.

BMW’s wild camouflage is doing a decent job of obscuring changes made to the side profile versus an M4, but the camo itself is entertaining. Photos of M cars and BMW race cars are all over it, alongside playful quotes like “I donut care,” “6MT FTW” and “Are you bold enough.”

The 3.0 CSL is so obviously different from an M4 in the rear with its massive dual wing setup. One wing is in the traditional spot on the rear trunk lid, but a secondary wing sticks up high from the roof to theoretically provide even more downforce. The trunk and rear bumper design look new and changed versus the regular M4, but the customary quad-tipped exhaust outlet looks the same. We can see the rear tires are meaty as all hell, but can’t read the sidewall to see if they’re larger than the M4 CSL’s. The gold-colored calipers inside the wheels indicate that BMW’s carbon ceramic brakes will be fitted to the 3.0 CSL, which should be no surprise given its objective and extra power.

Previous reports have revealed a tantalizing list of specs. Horsepower from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six is said to be boosted to 600 ponies, exclusively sent to the rear wheels. A manual transmission is reportedly going to be the only gearbox. And lastly, only 50 are meant to be built, with the price starting around $800,000, according to a report from BMW Blog.

