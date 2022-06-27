Watch this Inkas armored Toyota Land Cruiser take bullets, mines, hand grenades

We hope you never need an armored car to safely run errands, but if you do, Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing is ready to gear a parent up for the school run. The Canadian armorer has just announced its latest, the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. Given VPAM VR7 certification and EVR2010 blast certification, this means a truck that could already go anywhere can now get safely out of a lot of gunfights.

The video is the real eye-opener, showing a finished version enduring the tortures of more than 780 laser-guided rounds in various calibers, six hand grenades placed on the roof, four more hand grenades placed under the body, two land mines, and 33 pounds of TNT blown up 6.5 feet away.

For a little background, VR certifications require flying a test vehicle to one of the armor testing outfits in Europe. According to German firm Aurum Security, passing the test for VPAM VR7 papers requires a ballistic steel protection that's three inches thick. A properly designed rig can withstand, among other threats, "7.62х51 (.308) up to 30.06 AP (Armor Piercing) and Penetrator rounds." Test dummies also need to pass pressure and survivability tests so real-life occupants aren't rescued from explosions only to be felled by concussive aftereffects. Judging by the footage, we'd rather be a blast test dummy with Inkas than a crash test dummy with NHTSA.

The company also makes a version of the latest 300 Series Land Cruiser with slightly less armor "which is ideal for civilian use," if you're a Walter White kind of civilian. There are no prices listed, but if you need this kind of protection, money is likely the least of your problems.

Related video: