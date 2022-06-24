The ongoing chip shortage has wreaked havoc on automotive supply chains around the world, causing a diverse selection of side effects including long delivery delays. Mini has found a clever way for some of its customers to pass the time: It's sending them a giant Mini puzzle.

Created by advertising agency Pereira O'Dell, the puzzle's full name is the "we're-working-hard-to-get-you-your-car, waiting-is-the-worst, in-the-meantime-happy-puzzling Mini puzzle." It sounds like the company has created several designs, though the only image it published shows a red hatchback with white stripes on a red background. It's huge; the dimensions weren't published, but it looks like it takes up a car-sized spot in a garage. The pieces look relatively big, but completing the puzzle will likely require several days of trial and error.

Mini notes that not every buyer who is waiting to take delivery of one of its cars will receive a life-sized puzzle; only "select new customers" will get one. It's sending normal-sized puzzles to some of its other customers, however. There's no word on how recipients are selected.

Delays have plagued nearly every carmaker in the past few months, so Mini isn't alone. The company has temporarily stopped building cars equipped with a manual transmission to simplify its range. While it hasn't revealed precisely how long customers need to wait before taking delivery, its consumer website warns that "due to increased customer demand, production availability of model year 2023 Mini models is limited." It adds that the estimated delivery time for custom-built orders varies "depending on trims, packages, options, and location."

