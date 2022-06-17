2023 Kia Seltos gets slight price increases, more tech

Kia has released pricing information for the 2023 Seltos, the cheapest member of its growing range of crossovers and SUVs. The soft-roader enters its third model year on the market with slight price increases across the board, a quieter cabin, and a few additional tech features.

Front- and all-wheel drive are available, but the entry point into the range surprisingly comes with four driven wheels. Called LX AWD, it's priced at $24,135 including a $1,295 destination charge. In comparison, the 2022 LX AWD cost $23,845 with a $1,255 destination charge.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

LX AWD: $24,135 ($290 more than in 2022)

S FWD: $24,185 ($140 more than in 2022)

S AWD: $25,685 ($140 more than in 2022)

EX AWD: $27,435 ($290 more than in 2022)

Nightshade Edition AWD: $28,335 ($290 more than in 2022)

SX AWD: $29,635 ($300 more than in 2022)

Kia added that it had made the 2023 Seltos quieter than the 2022 model, though it stopped short of providing details. It also noted that Blindspot Collision Avoidance-Rear (BCA-R) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) now come standard on both of the S trim levels.

Apart from these improvements, the Seltos enters the 2023 model year unchanged. LX, S, and EX models come with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine rated at 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Selecting the Nightshade Edition (which joined the lineup for 2022) or the range-topping SX brings a turbocharged, 1.6-liter four-cylinder that develops 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. While the 2.0-liter is bolted to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the 1.6-liter benefits from a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is on sale now across the nation.