Tesla prices increased across its entire model range

Unannounced price increases are common at Tesla (and increasingly from other automakers) these days. The latest one took place overnight as Tesla bumped up the asking prices of various versions of each of its models by between $2,000 and $6,000. Here's a rundown.

Tesla Model 3:

Tesla Model 3 Long Range went from $54,490 to $57,990 (up $2,500)

Tesla Model Y:

Tesla Model Y Long Range went from $62,990 to $65,990 (up $3,000)

Tesla Model Y Performance went from $67,990 to $69,990 (up $2,000)

Tesla Model S:

Tesla Model S Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range went from $99,990 to $104,990 (up $5,000)

Tesla Model X:

Tesla Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range went from $114,990 to $120,990 (up $6,000)

Those watching closely or considering shopping for a new electric vehicle may already know that the Tesla Model S and Model X already saw major price increases earlier this year. It wasn't long ago that Tesla charged as little (comparatively) as $69,420 for the Model S. As you can see from the latest increases noted above, the cheapest Model S now costs over $100,000.

No reason has been provided for the across-the-board pricing increase, but it's no secret that raw materials prices and shipping costs (partially due to high fuel costs) have skyrocketed over the course of the year.