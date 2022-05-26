2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra now cost more, again

GM Authority put Chevrolet and GMC pickup truck prices under the microscope, spying the same macroscopic issues none of us can avoid seeing: Price increases. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 have been hit with their third price increases this year. The Heavy Duty versions of those same trucks have been given their fourth price increases this year. Starting with the light-duty options, they've been rung up for another $900 across the board, which breaks down to $800 added to the MSRP and $100 added to the destination charge. The mandatory cost for shipping a truck from the factory to the dealer is now $1,795. That destination fee is now more than 5% of the purchase price of the least expensive 2022 Silverado, the Regular Cab Work Truck trim with a Standard Bed and 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder retailing for $36,395 after destination.

And that price is $3,200 more than the initial list price from last December. At the other end, the Silverado ZR2 is up $3,400. Average that out, and the Silverado's MSRP has gone up by nearly $700 every month since initial pricing came out. On the GMC side, the bidding starts at $37,195 for the Regular Cab Pro trim with a Standard Bed, a $4,700 increase over pricing announced last October.

Stepping up a tow rating or two, the Silverado HD is now $1,100 more expensive — $1,000 tacked onto the MSRP, the destination charge plumped another $100 to $1,795. The Silvy 2500 HD now starts at $41,295. The Sierra HD turns the screw a few more degrees, going up by $2,100 after the $100 increase for destination. The low bar for the Sierra 2500 HD is $41,995, a $4,100 rise over the price when it hit dealer lots last summer.

Whew. Anyone know where the exit is for this "new normal?"

